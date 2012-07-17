July 17 Moody's Investors Service put
Pennsylvania's higher education system on review for a possible
downgrade on Tuesday over concerns about enrollment challenges
and the state's own credit rating.
About $942 million of outstanding debt from the Pennsylvania
State System of Higher Education is affected. Privatized student
housing is not included in the review.
Moody's currently rates the system Aa2. The system is the
largest provider of higher education in the state, with nearly
120,000 students in 14 universities.
It is one of the largest public university systems in the
United States, Moody's said.
The system was put on review in part because of expectations
that Pennsylvania will reduce funding. State funds comprise 27
percent of the system's operating revenues, Moody's said.
On Monday, Moody's cut the state's credit rating to Aa2 from
Aa1.
The higher education system's largest source of revenue --
tuition -- is also under pressure from enrollment challenges due
to declining numbers of high school graduates in Pennsylvania,
Moody's said.
Kenn Marshall, a spokesman for the system, said the review
was expected with the downgrade of Pennsylvania's general
obligation bond rating. The higher education system has always
been a notch below the state, he said.
Moody's raised concerns about decreasing enrollment last
year when it put the system on watch, but the system is "not
anticipating a significant decline," Marshall said.
Also on Monday, Moody's downgraded by one notch the enhanced
ratings of Pennsylvania public school districts that benefit
from three state aid intercept programs, which allow local
government entities to boost their credit ratings by using the
state as a kind of guarantor.