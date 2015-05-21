May 21 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday
downgraded Puerto Rico's general obligation and guaranteed bonds
to 'Caa2' from 'Caa1', and cut the rating on its Government
Development Bank's (GDB) notes to 'Ca' from 'Caa1'.
The 'Caa2' rating falls in the 'extremely speculative'
category, while the 'Ca' rating indicates default or little
prospect for recovery.
Cash resources at the GDB may be fully depleted by
August-end in the absence of market access or emergency actions
to preserve cash, Moody's said, adding that about $54.8 billion
was affected by Thursday's rating actions on Puerto Rico.
"We believe that the commonwealth (of Puerto Rico) will not
be able to complete its planned financing (which was to
replenish cash at the GDB) before the end of the fiscal year,"
Moody's said in a statement.
The outlook for all affected securities remains negative,
Moody's said.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)