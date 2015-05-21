(Adds details on cut, background)
May 21 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut
Puerto Rico's bond ratings further into junk status, saying the
troubled U.S. territory would not be able to access markets by
the June 30 fiscal year-end and might have to prioritize debt
payments.
Cash resources at the Puerto Rico Government Development
Bank may be fully depleted by the end of August in the absence
of market access or emergency actions to preserve cash, Moody's
said.
"We believe that the commonwealth will not be able to
complete its planned financing (which was to replenish cash at
the GDB) before the end of the fiscal year," Moody's said in a
statement.
The rating actions affect about $54.8 billion.
Puerto Rico is struggling with $72 billion in debt and faces
a bond payment of $655.2 million on its general obligation bonds
on July 1, according to data from the GDB.
Moody's said Puerto Rico would have to take
"cash-conservation measures" and might defer principal payments
on GDB notes and other debt further down the capital structure.
Moody's downgraded Puerto Rico's general obligation and
guaranteed bonds to Caa2 from Caa1 and cut the rating on the
GDB's notes to Ca from Caa1.
The Caa2 rating falls in the "extremely speculative"
category, while Ca indicates default or little prospect for
recovery.
The outlook for all affected securities remains negative,
Moody's said.
