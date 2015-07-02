July 1 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday
downgraded Puerto Rico's general obligation and guaranteed bonds
further into junk territory, citing Governor Alejandro García
Padilla's declaration that the commonwealth cannot pay its debt.
The downgrade to 'Caa3' from 'Caa2' affects about $55.5
billion in bonds and indicates imminent default with little
prospect for recovery. Bonds of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and
Sewer Authority were also downgraded to 'Caa3.' (bit.ly/1dySxSZ)
Moody's said the commonwealth's decision to devise broad
restructuring plans were "clear signs that holders of even those
Puerto Rico securities with strong legal protections face
significant loss."
"It appears unlikely that a limited restructuring excluding
those better-protected bonds will be sufficient for Puerto Rico
to gain the relief desired," Moody's added.
Wednesday's rating action was the seventh downgrade in the
past five years, and Puerto Rico's rating has declined 12
notches since 2011, according to Moody's.
Puerto Rico's governor on Monday called for the commonwealth
to be allowed to restructure its debts under the U.S. bankruptcy
code, while a newly appointed adviser to the U.S. territory said
it is "insolvent" and will soon run out of cash.
A spokesman for the commonwealth confirmed late Wednesday
that Puerto Rico made payments of around $1 billion to creditors
due on July 1, alleviating fears of an imminent default.
The outlook for all affected securities remains negative,
Moody's said.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)