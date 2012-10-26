* Net income $183.9 million vs $130.7 million year earlier
* Q3 adjusted EPS 75 cents vs 63 cents estimate
* Company raises full-year EPS guidance about 7 percent
* Ratings revenue surges 71 percent
By David Henry
Oct 26 Low interest rates are turning out to be
a big boon for Moody's Corp.
Moody's reported a 41 percent jump in quarterly profit on
Friday and raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second
time in six weeks on a wave of new debt issues, many from
corporations looking to cut their interest expense.
Companies that issue bonds pay Moody's to rate their debt,
to help investors determine the likelihood of the bond
defaulting. Markets at this stage are particularly receptive to
companies with weak ratings, said Moody's Chief Executive Ray
McDaniel in an interview.
"As long as we have a low-rate environment, it is a very
tempting market for corporations," McDaniel said.
Revenue from corporate ratings increased 71 percent from a
year-earlier when the European debt crisis was a bigger risk to
bond investors who demanded higher yields.
Rivals like Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings are also
expected to benefit from increased corporate bond issuance.
McDaniel, in a conference call with analysts, said he
believes the threat of market turmoil from the U.S. government's
approaching fiscal cliff prompted some companies to issue debt
sooner than they would have.
Moody's net income rose to $183.9 million, or 81 cents per
share, from $130.7 million, or 57 cents per share, a year
earlier, according to the company.
Adjusted for an unusual tax benefit, the company earned 75
cents a share, beating the average analyst estimate of 63 cents,
according to a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Moody's stock rose 4.7 percent to $47.87 on the New York
Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.
Earnings estimates have climbed recently as analysts saw
more high yield, or junk, bonds come to market. Fees that rating
agencies receive from issuers of the speculative grade bonds
tend to be higher than fees from investment grade companies,
according to Peter Appert, a Piper Jaffray analyst.
A total of $113 billion of speculative grade debt was issued
worldwide in the third quarter, up nearly four-fold from a year
earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The owner of Standard & Poor's, the McGraw-Hill Companies
Inc, is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on
Wednesday.
The ratings companies continue to pay for mistakes they made
by putting top grades on securities tied to subprime mortgage
loans. Costs for complying with proposed new regulations in the
United States and Europe continue to rise, Moody's said.
Still, Moody's boosted its outlook for full-year 2012 profit
to a range of $2.95 to $3.05 per share, up about 7 percent from
a range of $2.76 to $2.86 it forecast on Sept. 12.
The company now expects full-year revenue from bond ratings
to increase in the mid-teens in percentage terms, up from the
high-single-digits it forecast in September.
The new full-year outlook points to an increase of about 20
percent over 2011 earnings of $2.49 cents a share.
Moody's shares have climbed 25 percent from the end of June
through Thursday, when they closed at $45.72.