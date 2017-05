July 25 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher revenue from its analytics and bond rating businesses.

Net income attributable to Moody's rose to $319.2 million, or $1.48 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $225.5 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)