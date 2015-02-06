Feb 6 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by an increase in bond issuance in the United States.

Net income attributable to Moody's rose to $236.3 million, or $1.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $206.7 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)