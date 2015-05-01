May 1 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp reported a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from its bond ratings business.

Net income attributable to Moody's rose to $230.1 million, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $218 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)