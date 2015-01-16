Argentina central bank buys dollars, checks strengthening peso
BUENOS AIRES, May 10 Argentina's central bank this month has renewed its buying of dollars in the local foreign exchange market, checking the rise of the country's peso currency.
Jan 16 Moody's cut its rating on Russia's government bond to Baa3 from Baa2, warning that a weakening rouble and the recent slump in oil prices could dampen the country's already subdued growth prospects.
Moody's also placed Russia's rating on review for further downgrade. (bit.ly/1E86WxJ)
Moody's said it would assess the resiliency of the government's balance sheet, especially its foreign currency reserves cushion, to both the rating agency's baseline forecast for oil prices and to the risk of a further decline in oil prices. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru)
BUENOS AIRES, May 10 Argentina's central bank this month has renewed its buying of dollars in the local foreign exchange market, checking the rise of the country's peso currency.
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. primary dealers, or Wall Street's top 23 firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday purchased their largest share of 10-year Treasury notes at an auction so far in 2017, according to Treasury data.