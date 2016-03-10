March 9 California's public pension system,
Calpers, said it has reached a $130 million settlement with
Moody's and Moody's Investors' Service to resolve a case
involving inflated grades of residential mortgage deals that
later faltered.
The lawsuit stems from losses the pension fund suffered
after the collapse of the housing market and defaults on
formerly AAA-rated securities that were backed by pools of
residential mortgages, Calpers said in a statement. (bit.ly/1pxAyDc)
The California Public Employees Retirement System, or
Calpers, brought the lawsuit against Moody's and other rating
agencies in 2009.
Calpers, the largest pension fund in the United States, has
previously settled with Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's, the
other rating agencies that were named in the lawsuit.
S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc, settled
with Calpers in February last year for $125 million.
The settlements rank as the largest known recovery from
Moody's and S&P in a private lawsuit for civil damages, Calpers
said.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)