NEW YORK May 17 Moody's Investor Service
carried out a sweeping downgrade of 16 Spanish banks on
Thursday, including Banco Santander, the euro zone's
largest bank, citing a weak economy and the government's reduced
ability to support troubled lenders.
All the banks' long-term debt ratings were downgraded by at
least one notch, and some suffered three-notch cuts.
Spain's banks, awash in bad loans after a real estate boom
went bust, are at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis because
markets fear a state bailout would put a severe strain on the
country's already stretched public finances.
Spain relapsed into an economic recession in the first
quarter and likely faces a prolonged slump as the government
tries to shrink its budget deficit by slashing spending.
"Amidst the ongoing euro area debt crisis, the Spanish
government's rising budget deficit and the renewed recession,
sovereign creditworthiness has declined," the ratings agency
said. "This decline is a driver of today's bank rating actions."
Moody's had cut Spain's sovereign rating by two notches to
A3 in February, placing it in the middle of its investment grade
rating scale. It maintains a negative outlook on the credit.
Thursday's move came after Moody's downgraded 26 Italian
banks on Monday and followed a press report about a run at
troubled lender Bankia, Spain's fourth largest bank.
The Spanish government, which took over Bankia last week, denied
the report.
Santander suffered a three-notch cut to its long-term rating
to A3 from Aa3.
Moody's also cut BBVA's long-term rating by three
notches to A3 from Aa3 and put the credit on a negative outlook.
BBVA is Spain's second largest lender.
BAD LOANS, LIMITED ACCESS TO FUNDING
Moody's said on April 13 it would begin issuing conclusions
to various reviews for European banks and global financial
securities firms, including big U.S. investment banks. This
process was to begin in mid-May and conclude by the end of June.
The agency cited restricted bank access to funding and rapid
deterioration of asset quality for all the downgrades.
Spain's banks have 307 billion euros ($391.15 billion) of
exposure to a property market that crashed in 2007-2008, of
which 184 billion euros is considered problematic, according to
government estimates.
Four separate government reforms of the financial sector
have failed to persuade investors that the banking system is
safe, even though banks have set aside enough funds to absorb
losses in up to 45 percent of their total exposure, including
performing and non-performing loans and real estate holdings.
Caixabank's long-term rating was cut by three
notches to A3. Moody's cited the bank's having reported a 32
percent increase in problem loans at the end of 2011.
The ratings agency cut Bankinter's long-term rating
by three notches to Baa2, two notches above junk status. It
cited the bank's heavy dependence on wholesale funding and
restricted access to market funding.
Rival ratings agency Standard & Poor's took negative ratings
action on 16 Spanish banks in April, days after it downgraded
Spain's sovereign credit rating by two notches to BBB-plus.
Fitch Ratings has Spain's sovereign credit rating at A,
about the mid-point of its investment grade scale.
The government's borrowing costs shot higher on Thursday
after data confirmed the economy was back in recession.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Wednesday his government,
which is struggling to reduce the budget deficit, could soon
have trouble financing itself in the bond market unless the
pressure eases. [ID: nL5E8GH67A]
The government's strained finances are another risk for
banks, since many have used cheap loans from the European
Central Bank to buy three-year and five-year government bonds.
Through March, Spanish banks held almost 150 billion euros
of Spanish government bonds, up from about 76 billion at the end
of November.
AFFECT ON u>S. BANKS
U.S. bank stocks are likely to face pressure because of
investor concerns about their exposure to Spain, analysts said.
But because the Spanish bank downgrades were expected and
because U.S. banks had ample time to reduce or hedge exposure,
the financial impact is likely to be limited.
"The downgrades have been pretty well telegraphed but I
don't think that means U.S. bank stocks won't sell off," said
Keith Davis, an analyst with Farr, Miller & Washington. "There's
a knee jerk reaction; when things go wrong people sell first and
ask questions later."