Feb 21 Moody's Investors Service upgraded Spain's government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3, citing a rebalance of the economy and the government's improving funding conditions.

Moody's also assigned a "positive" outlook on the rating and said it expected improvement in the economy to continue. ()

Interest for Spain's sovereign debt has grown steadily since the height of the euro-zone debt crisis in the summer of 2012 when yields on its benchmark 10-year bond rose to over 7.5 percent.