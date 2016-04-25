ISTANBUL, April 25 The financial fundamentals of
Turkish banks are under pressure despite an interest rate cut
last week which will likely lower their cost of funding, rating
agency Moody's said on Monday.
"Notwithstanding the credit-positive rate cut, the financial
fundamentals of Turkish banks remain under downward pressure
owing to an economic slowdown and dependence on
confidence-driven wholesale market funding," it said in a note.
Moody's also said that the lira exchange rate had a direct
bearing on bank profitability, with foreign currency funding
accounting for up to half of the sector's total liabilities.
"If the Turkish lira is pressured by expectations of a
further interest rate reduction, it could reverse the benefits
to the cost of funding which are due to the rate cut," it said.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)