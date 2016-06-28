June 28 Moody's Investors Service cut its
outlook on the UK banking system to 'negative' from 'stable' on
Tuesday, citing the referendum vote in favor of the UK leaving
the European Union.
Moody's also cut the outlooks on the ratings of 12 UK banks
and building societies, citing reduced profitability after the
referendum vote. (bit.ly/2911JCv)
Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and
Santander UK plc were among the banks downgraded by
Moody's.
"We expect lower economic growth and heightened uncertainty
over the UK's future trade relationship with the EU to lead to
reduced demand for credit, higher credit losses and more
volatile wholesale funding conditions for UK financial
institutions," Moody's said in a statement.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)