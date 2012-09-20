NEW YORK, Sept 20 The prospect that the U.S.
government may reduce subsidies paid to issuers of Build America
Bonds is a credit negative for the municipal bond sector,
Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
A document released by the White House last week spelling
out possible spending cuts under the so-called fiscal cliff at
the end of 2012 showed that the U.S. Treasury could reduce
payments for the 35 percent federal rebate on interest costs to
BAB issuers by 7.6 percent next year. About $181 billion of the
taxable debt was issued in 2009 and 2010.
"Cutting the subsidy effectively reduces revenue for BABs
issuers and other similar subsidy programs," Moody's said in its
weekly credit outlook.