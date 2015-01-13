Jan 13 Moody's Investors Service cut its rating
on Venezuela to Caa3 from Caa1, saying there was high risk of
the country defaulting on its debt due to lower oil prices.
The rating agency raised the outlook to "stable" from
"negative", with the view that even if the oil prices drop
further, the losses to bondholders would be consistent with the
current Caa3 rating. (bit.ly/1u1N3YM)
"The dramatic oil price drop, which we expect will be
sustained, will negatively affect the balance of payments and
will more than outweigh the potential benefits of future foreign
investment inflows," Moody's said.
Moody's said bondholder losses, which are likely to exceed
50 percent on the sovereign's external debt instruments, are
also one of the key reasons for the downgrade.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)