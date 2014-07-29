July 29 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday
upgraded its rating on Vietnam's senior unsecured bonds to B1
from B2, citing macroeconomic stability and a strengthening in
the balance of payments and external payments position of the
country.
"The stable outlook for the B1 rating reflects the
expectation of continued macroeconomic stability, which, in
turn, would further support the restructuring of the banking
system and augment the country's external payments position,"
the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1lQFg6c)
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)