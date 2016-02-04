NEW YORK Feb 4 Moody's Investors Service on
Thursday won the dismissal of a former managing director's
whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of defrauding the U.S.
government by failing to downgrade hundreds of thousands of
credit ratings quickly enough, fueling the 2008 financial
crisis.
Ilya Eric Kolchinsky, who has testified before Congress
about his former employer, had accused the Moody's Corp
unit of violating the False Claims Act by issuing bogus ratings
for mortgage securities, credit default swaps and collateralized
debt obligations in a bid to win more business from issuers.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan, however,
ruled that Kolchinsky failed to show that Moody's alleged abuse
of its status as a nationally recognized rating agency caused
anyone to submit false payment claims to the government.
Pauley also found no basis to conclude that Moody's pushed
U.S. officials to give insurer American International Group Inc
an excessively large bailout, or caused banks, insurers
and pension funds to rely on its ratings as a justification to
underpay premiums to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Kolchinsky's "sprawling" lawsuit is a "Homeric 'catalog of
ships' for the 2008 financial crisis," Pauley wrote. "But
government licensure does not transform credit ratings issued to
private entities into false claims to the government for
payment."
Pauley said Kolchinsky may file an amended lawsuit on the
narrow issue of whether New York-based Moody's charged federal
agencies to receive its ratings electronically.
Stephen Weiss, a lawyer for Kolchinsky, said his office is
reviewing the decision. Kolchinsky was not immediately available
to comment. A Moody's spokesman had no immediate comment.
Kolchinsky had worked in Moody's derivatives group prior to
his suspension in 2009. He testified that year about Moody's
before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform,
and in 2010 before the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission.
Kolchinsky, in a separate lawsuit, had accused Moody's of
trying to blacklist him from the industry in retaliation for his
whistleblowing. He dropped that case in January 2013.
The False Claims Act lets individuals sue on behalf of the
federal government and share in recoveries.
Kolchinsky's case suffered a setback in July 2014 when the
U.S. Department of Justice decided not to help him pursue it.
The case is U.S. ex rel Kolchinsky v. Moody's Corp et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01399.
