Nov 19 Moog Inc :
* To call 7 1/4% senior subordinated notes due in 2018
* Says notes, which are in the aggregate principal amount of
$200 million, will
be repurchased at 103.625% on December 19, 2013
* Says notes will be redeemed using proceeds drawn from
company's U.S.
revolving credit facility
* Says full year impact on EPS from redeeming the notes will be
negligible
* Says for the year ending September 27, 2014, diluted earnings
per share are
expected to be between $3.90 and $4.10
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $4.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
