Dec 1 Vesuvius Plc said it had decided
not to make an offer for Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
after the latter's board rejected an initial proposal by
Vesuvius without any discussions.
Vesuvius, a maker of ceramic moulds and lining for
steelmakers and foundries, said on Monday that it had made a
preliminary proposal to the board of Morgan Advanced over the
past month for an all-share merger between the two.
Morgan Advanced makes carbon and ceramic-based
high-temperature insulation products.
Vesuvius shares closed down 0.4 percent at 416.3 pence on
Friday, while Morgan Advanced's stock closed up 0.3 percent at
291.8 pence.
