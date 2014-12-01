* Morgan Advanced says nil-premium proposal undervalues co
* Vesuvius says will not make offer for Morgan Advanced
* Morgan Advanced shares rise 5.5 pct, Vesuvius falls 1 pct
By Esha Vaish
Dec 1 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
rejected an all-share takeover proposal from Vesuvius Plc
that it said would have exposed its shareholders to
lower margin businesses in the iron and steel sector.
Shares of Morgan Advanced, which makes insulation products
used in medical instruments and fire protection systems, rose as
much as 5.5 percent to rank among the top gainers among FTSE-250
companies.
The company said its board had decided unanimously to reject
the nil-premium proposal because it "fundamentally undervalued"
its business and prospects.
Vesuvius, which makes ceramic moulds and linings for
steelmakers and foundries, said earlier on Monday that it had
decided not to make an offer for Morgan Advanced as its initial
proposal had been rejected without discussion.
The proposal, made on Oct. 27, was first disclosed on
Monday. Vesuvius had a market capitalisation of about 1.14
billion pounds ($1.79 billion) as of Friday's close, while
Morgan Advanced was valued at 833 million pounds.
UBS analysts said a merger was not a "must-do transaction"
because the overlap in the companies' sales was limited - less
than 10 percent of a combined 2.3 billion pounds a year.
Morgan Advanced, whose carbon- and ceramic-based
high-temperature insulation products are also used in aerospace
and power generation, is seeking a new chief executive after
Mark Robertshaw announced his intention to step down.
Vesuvius was created by the demerger of Cookson Group Plc
two years ago. Battling an industry downturn in Europe and North
America last year, it shed a number of non-core businesses to
focus on the steel and foundry markets.
Shares of Vesuvius were down 1.0 percent at 411.27 pence at
0957 GMT. Morgan Advanced's shares were up 4.2 percent at 304.1
pence.
Vesuvius is not permitted to make an offer for Morgan
Advanced for the next six months, unless the latter's board were
to permit it or a third-party bidder were to emerge.
($1 = 0.6377 pounds)
