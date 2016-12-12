Dec 12 British construction company Morgan
Sindall Group Plc said it had won three major
infrastructure contracts worth about 750 million pounds ($943
million).
The contracts include extensions to its agreements for the
Sellafield site in Cumbria and one with Heathrow Airport, the
company said.
Morgan Sindall said last month that orders for rail and
urban regeneration projects and shop-fitting work had been
strong since July, and Britain's vote to leave the EU had not
impacted its business.
That outlook contrasted with companies such as British
outsourcing services firm Mitie Group, which has
complained of a slowdown in new business since the Brexit vote
and issued two profit warnings since September. Outsourcing
group Capita said it would sell its asset management
services arm alongside a second profit warning in three months.
Both the firms have government and local authority customers
similar to Morgan Sindall, which last month reported a 3 percent
rise in order book since June 30, and said it was on track to
deliver annual results in line with its expectations.
Growth in Britain's construction industry unexpectedly
touched an eight-month high in November, the Markit/CIPS UK
Construction Purchasing Managers' Index showed.
($1 = 0.7948 pounds)
