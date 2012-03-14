BEIJING, March 14 Morgan Stanley
will exit an oil marketing deal with European refineries of
Britain's Ineos Group Ltd, now half-owned by
PetroChina Co Ltd , from the end of this
month as the Chinese state oil giant takes over the job, traders
said.
"Morgan Stanley's deal expires on March 31. It's a done
deal," said a trader with direct knowledge of the situation.
Chinaoil, PetroChina's trading arm, will assume the
marketing role to secure crude and market refined fuels for the
two European refineries jointly owned by Ineos and PetroChina,
with a combined daily processing capacity of 420,000 barrels.