* Morgan Stanley deal with Ineos to end March 31 -sources
* PetroChina: record $711 mln trading profit last yr -trader
* Morgan Stanley's revenue from commods fell 18 pct lasty
year
By Chen Aizhu and Ikuko Kurahone
BEIJING/LONDON, March 14 PetroChina Co Ltd
will ramp up oil trading in Europe via a joint venture with
Ineos in April, letting a five year supply and marketing
contract with Morgan Stanley expire at end-March, a source with
the venture said on Wednesday.
The expiry is a blow to Morgan Stanley,
whose revenue from commodities fell for the third consecutive
year last year.
PetroIneos Trading Ltd, the London-based joint venture
between PetroChina and UK petrochemical maker Ineos Group Ltd
will start crude supply and fuel marketing for two
refineries in France and Scotland, the source said.
"PetroIneos Trading will be taking over the refinery
business including crude supply and products marketing from 1
April," the source said.
"The business conducted in PetroChina London will be
integrated into the JV gradually after 1 April. But we will keep
a business relationship with Morgan Stanley. It will still be a
supplier of crude and an offtaker of products."
Morgan Stanley entered the deal in 2007 with
Ineos.
The new role is part of PetroChina's ambition to
double its global trading and marketing of oil -- including
crude oil and refined fuel -- to 8 million barrels per day by
2015 compared with the 2010 level, a target outlined by the
company chairman Jiang Jiemin last May.
Asia's largest oil and gas producer PetroChina
, which started oil trading in 1993, has over the
past two decades nearly closed the gap with big league traders
such as Morgan Stanley.
It has been expanding Chinaoil, trading unit of Petrochina,
in London over the past few years as it negotiated with Ineos
over a $1 billion deal to buy 50 percent of Ineos Lavera and
Grangemouth refineries with a combined daily processing capacity
of 420,000 barrels.
The deal closed in June last year and the joint venture was
formed in July. Currently PetroChina has about 100 staff in
London, including 20-30 traders, the source said.
The purchase was the Chinese energy giant's third refinery
acquisition after similar investments in Singapore and Japan.
PetroChina's oil trading scored another year of record
profits in 2011, two company trading executives told Reuters,
with one pegging the number at 4.5 billion yuan ($711 million).
PetroChina does not separately report its oil trading results.
In contrast, commodity trading Morgan Stanley and other Wall
Street banks stumbled in the past few years.
Morgan Stanley revenues fell 18 percent in 2011 due to
"lower levels of client activity", the bank has reported,
taking its three-year decline to nearly 60 percent. Based on
Reuters' calculations, revenues peaked at around $3 billion in
2008, declining to some $1.3 billion last year, the lowest since
2005.
Competition from new entrants in the European oil
market, notably China, India and Russia, has also been squeezing
out some established players.
Earlier this week, German oil firm Mabanaft GmbH shut
Rotterdam and Houston offices, exiting speculative paper oil
trading.
NEAR FULL CAPCITY
The source with PetroIneos said the two refineries currently
process North Sea Forties, Russian Urals and barrels from West
Africa and the slate will remain similar even after March.
"It's logical for PetroChina to take over the job as the
purpose of (PetroChina) buying up the refineries is to expand
the company's global trading portfolio," said a trader with
knowledge of the deal.
An Ineos spokesman declined to comment.
Morgan Stanley in London declined to comment. A Hong
Kong-based Morgan Stanley spokesman was not able to comment
immediately when contacted by Reuters. A PetroChina spokesman
would not confirm the take over of the Ineos-Morgan Stanley
contract but reiterated the company's goal of having a presence
in the entire oil value-chain.
Despite a weak refining margin environment in Europe,
Ineos's plants are operating at around 90 percent of capacity.
"Refining business is not good in Europe, but the Singapore
plant is doing extremely well. So it's about optimizing the
whole system across the regions," said the second trader.