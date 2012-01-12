* Integration process critical to keeping brokers

* Morgan Keegan lost around 184 advisers since Oct 31

* Raymond James set $215 mln in retention cash, stock

By Ashley Lau

Jan 12 For Morgan Keegan brokers who stayed during the six-month-long sale of their brokerage, the announcement late Wednesday that Raymond James would be purchasing the unit from Regions Financial came as temporary relief.

"It creates some stability," said Guggenheim Partners' Marty Mosby, a Memphis, Tennessee-based analyst who spent his entire 25-year business career in the region where Morgan Keegan is based, and watched the firm evolve over the years.

The announcement ended months of uncertainty, yet many of the roughly 1,000 brokers are still waiting to see how much will change after the long waiting game. Recruiters who worked with advisers to set up potential exits said many have not yet dismissed those offers.

"It's hard to tell whether or not the two will culturally gel," Mosby said.

The next few weeks will be critical, industry experts say, as Raymond James Financial Inc begins to outline how it will integrate the two brokerage units under one umbrella.

While retention packages will be one incentive to keep Morgan Keegan brokers at the firm, advisers also will be waiting to see whether their close-knit culture stays preserved.

Raymond James said it has set aside $215 million in cash and stock to retain Morgan Keegan brokers, but did not disclose how it would divvy up that allotment.

GROWTH IN NUMBERS

For the cohesive group of advisers, who never saw their brokerage expand much beyond 1,200 individual advisers, the integration into the Raymond James network will be a significant leap in size.

The newly combined brokerage, which will have 6,147 advisers total, according to Raymond James. That would put their adviser force just behind UBS' Americas wealth management group, which has 6,913 advisers total, according to data from research firm Cerulli. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is the largest U.S. brokerage, with about 17,000 advisers.

Morgan Keegan created a strong sense of collegiality and closeness that came to define the brokerage. Even after the firm went public in 1983 and began acquiring small firms in the 1990s, Morgan Keegan maintained that culture.

"Size was key," said former Private Client Group President Jim Parrish, who recalled having about 250 advisers at the firm when he joined in 1988. "Any firm that really has very much size to it at all, it's just difficult to maintain that family-type situation where you know everyone and top management picks up the phone on the first ring."

Parrish, who left the firm in May just before the brokerage sale, said whether or not a branch manager is eliminated during the integration process will have an impact on whether an adviser stays after the acquisition.

"The role of the branch manager was critical because we ran a flat organization," Parrish said. "If their (branch manager) survives, that goes a long way toward keeping those (advisers)."

TWO REGIONS, TWO CULTURES

While both Morgan Keegan and Raymond James tell a similar tale -- both trace their southern, regional roots back to the 1960s, both went public in the 1980s -- they grew into very different companies.

"They're two different cultures," said Alan Reed, a New York-based financial services recruiter and vice president of Michael King Associates. "Raymond James is a bigger company. It's got a bigger corporate structure."

While Morgan Keegan has one body of advisers, Raymond James has two distinct channels of advisers in the United States -- an independent broker-dealer division, for advisers who set up their own practices and affiliate with Raymond James, and a traditional employee broker-dealer division.

Raymond James' network of branch offices is also more widely dispersed around the United States. Because of its size, the firm has more compliance oversight and management tiers, Reed said.