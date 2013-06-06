EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON, June 6 Morgan Stanley's four-person team of liquefied natural gas traders in London and Singapore are leaving the bank to join commodities giant Glencore Xstrata, industry sources said on Thursday.
Three of the traders are based in London and one is based in Singapore, three sources with knowledge of the move said.
Morgan Stanley and Glencore declined to comment.
It is rare for banks to have active LNG trading desks and Morgan Stanley's team was seen as a big strength of its commodities trading division.
Morgan Stanley has been particularly active trading LNG into Argentina and Spain in recent years.
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman hinted in October at a possible sale of the bank's multibillion-dollar oil trading arm that handles energy and some metals trading.
He said Morgan Stanley had an obligation to explore "different structures" for those units because of new U.S. regulations limiting their activities.
Glencore, one of the world's biggest commodity traders, is trading gas and has been looking to expand its LNG business.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.