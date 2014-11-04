BRIEF-Lifestyle Properties Development says application made for resumption of trading
* application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 20 april 2017
NEW YORK Nov 4 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday that it is responding to potential legal claims from government entities, including the U.S. Department of Justice and several state attorneys general over mortgage securities.
The Wall Street bank said some matters with government entities, which are part of the RMBS Working Group of the Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force, are in "advanced stages." The matters include investigations related to its due diligence on loans it purchased for securitization, its communications with ratings agencies, its disclosures to investors and its handling of servicing and foreclosure-related issues.
Morgan Stanley made the disclosure in its quarterly 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chris Reese)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Bank of China Ltd.'s (BOC) long-term notes issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme final long-term ratings of 'A'. The rated notes comprise: Issued by Macau branch - USD750 million 2.875% notes due 2022 - USD300 million 3.5% notes due 2027 Issued by Dubai branch - USD650 million floating rate notes due 2020 Issued by Sydney Branch - AUD800 millio