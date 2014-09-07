By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Sept 8 When stock researcher
Anonymous Analytics accused China's Tianhe Chemicals
last week of doctoring the books ahead of a Hong Kong IPO, it
was pitting itself against one of Asia's top private equity
firms, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia.
The Morgan Stanley private equity unit put up $300
million for a minority stake in Tianhe in 2012 after spending
over $2 million on third-party diligence work over a three-year
period, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
Tianhe represents its biggest equity investment in Asia, while
the bank itself was one of the underwriters of the IPO in June.
Industry insiders say the amount is unusually high for
diligence work.
"Diligence of that level would usually involve deep checks
on the company's financials, its production facilities and its
customer base," said the source, who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Anonymous Analytics, on the other hand, says it conducted
all of its investigations using publicly available information,
most of it posted online, combined with a few visits to the
offices of Tianhe customers in Shanghai.
But if the accusations by Anonymous turn out to be true,
besides facing potential losses, the scale of the fraud will
represent a huge loss of face for the Morgan Stanley firm, which
manages mostly third party money such as U.S. pension funds, and
has invested around $2.5 billion in over 50 investments in Asia.
Although Tianhe's shares have been targeted by short-sellers
for weeks, Anonymous said it had not gained from the
transactions and had issued the report for the public good.
It said last Monday that the Chinese industrial firm, which
last had a market capitalisation of $8 billion, falsely reported
on its tax statements and provided falsified documents to its
auditor, Deloitte. The report also said Tianhe does not make the
revenues it claims.
Tianhe has denied the charges. The company requested a
trading halt after its shares fell 5 percent on Tuesday, which
is still in force.
Morgan Stanley has not commented on Anonymous' allegations.
Sources who have business relations with the Morgan Stanley
private equity firm have told Reuters that it considers Tianhe
to be the jewel in its crown and that the investment was agreed
after two and a half years of negotiations with the company
chairman.
An industry insider said deep diligence on a company would
extend to visits to customer's offices and face-to-face
meetings. It could also involve the use of private investigators
or external auditors to check the reputation and business
history of the company's principals.
"It depends how many subjects you look into, and how deep
you go, but it's rare to get a diligence of this size," said the
insider, who added that the usual cost for investigation of a
company in China would be up to around $150,000.
Anonymous Analytics did not respond to e-mailed questions
requesting information about their spending.
"It's strong on documents and documentation, but what it
lacks is on the ground in mainland China; they didn't send
someone to go visit factories or observe the factories, measure
production levels, talk to customers, suppliers and
competitors," said Jon Carnes, founder of Alfredlittle.com, one
of the most successful short research houses targeting Chinese
firms.
PATCHY RECORD
Carnes said he usually spends around $100,000-$200,000
researching a given company before deciding whether to target it
with a report or not.
And while Anonymous has a patchy record of success with its
reports, Morgan Stanley's unit has never made a loss on a China
investment in over 20 years of deals, a record that is the envy
of peers who have suffered reputational and financial damage
from claims of fraud at their China portfolio companies.
Its past investments include Ping An Insurance Group
and Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd
, which is seen as a textbook case of the profits that
can be made by buying out overseas-listed China companies, then
relisting them closer to home.
Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA) is the largest
institutional investor in Tianhe, with 8.6 percent of the
company's stock, according to Thomson Reuters data, and the bank
also has 27 percent of the MSPEA fund which invested in Tianhe.
It has also effectively double dipped on the deal as a
sponsor of Tianhe's $654 million Hong Kong IPO, with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and UBS. All three
sponsors can be held liable under Hong Kong law if the IPO
prospectus is proved to be fraudulent.
Sources have told Reuters that MSPEA actively promoted the
Tianhe investment when it was raising its fourth and biggest
Asia fund of $1.7 billion.
Homer Sun, MSPEA's chief investment officer and head of its
China investments team, sits on the Tianhe board as a
non-executive director, along with specialists whose background
includes stints at Dupont, Conoco and Standard Oil.
Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity unit has even invested
in stocks targeted by shortsellers in the past.
In 2012, at the height of a shortselling frenzy targeting
U.S.-listed China companies, MSPEA invested $50 million in
fertilizer company Yongye International, which had been accused
of fraud by shortsellers.
The Morgan Stanley investment saw Yongye's stock soar around
40 percent in one day. It subsequently fell back, but the
accusations faded, and MSPEA later tried to buy out the company.
Anonymous Analytics has published reports critical of other
Chinese companies in the past, including Huabao International
, Qihu 360 and Chaoda Modern Agriculture
Holdings, though investors shrugged off allegations
made against Qihu and Huabao.
Sources could not be named as they were not authorised to
speak to media.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White and Elzio Barreto in
Hong Kong, Engem Tham and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai, and Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)