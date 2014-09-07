HONG KONG, Sept 8 When stock researcher Anonymous Analytics accused China's Tianhe Chemicals last week of doctoring the books ahead of a Hong Kong IPO, it was pitting itself against one of Asia's top private equity firms, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia.

The Morgan Stanley private equity unit put up $300 million for a minority stake in Tianhe in 2012 after spending over $2 million on third-party diligence work over a three-year period, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Tianhe represents its biggest equity investment in Asia, while the bank itself was one of the underwriters of the IPO in June.

Industry insiders say the amount is unusually high for diligence work.

"Diligence of that level would usually involve deep checks on the company's financials, its production facilities and its customer base," said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Anonymous Analytics, on the other hand, says it conducted all of its investigations using publicly available information, most of it posted online, combined with a few visits to the offices of Tianhe customers in Shanghai.

But if the accusations by Anonymous turn out to be true, besides facing potential losses, the scale of the fraud will represent a huge loss of face for the Morgan Stanley firm, which manages mostly third party money such as U.S. pension funds, and has invested around $2.5 billion in over 50 investments in Asia.

Although Tianhe's shares have been targeted by short-sellers for weeks, Anonymous said it had not gained from the transactions and had issued the report for the public good.

It said last Monday that the Chinese industrial firm, which last had a market capitalisation of $8 billion, falsely reported on its tax statements and provided falsified documents to its auditor, Deloitte. The report also said Tianhe does not make the revenues it claims.

Tianhe has denied the charges. The company requested a trading halt after its shares fell 5 percent on Tuesday, which is still in force.

Morgan Stanley has not commented on Anonymous' allegations.

Sources who have business relations with the Morgan Stanley private equity firm have told Reuters that it considers Tianhe to be the jewel in its crown and that the investment was agreed after two and a half years of negotiations with the company chairman.

An industry insider said deep diligence on a company would extend to visits to customer's offices and face-to-face meetings. It could also involve the use of private investigators or external auditors to check the reputation and business history of the company's principals.

"It depends how many subjects you look into, and how deep you go, but it's rare to get a diligence of this size," said the insider, who added that the usual cost for investigation of a company in China would be up to around $150,000.

Anonymous Analytics did not respond to e-mailed questions requesting information about their spending.

"It's strong on documents and documentation, but what it lacks is on the ground in mainland China; they didn't send someone to go visit factories or observe the factories, measure production levels, talk to customers, suppliers and competitors," said Jon Carnes, founder of Alfredlittle.com, one of the most successful short research houses targeting Chinese firms.

PATCHY RECORD

Carnes said he usually spends around $100,000-$200,000 researching a given company before deciding whether to target it with a report or not.

And while Anonymous has a patchy record of success with its reports, Morgan Stanley's unit has never made a loss on a China investment in over 20 years of deals, a record that is the envy of peers who have suffered reputational and financial damage from claims of fraud at their China portfolio companies.

Its past investments include Ping An Insurance Group and Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd , which is seen as a textbook case of the profits that can be made by buying out overseas-listed China companies, then relisting them closer to home.

Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA) is the largest institutional investor in Tianhe, with 8.6 percent of the company's stock, according to Thomson Reuters data, and the bank also has 27 percent of the MSPEA fund which invested in Tianhe.

It has also effectively double dipped on the deal as a sponsor of Tianhe's $654 million Hong Kong IPO, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS. All three sponsors can be held liable under Hong Kong law if the IPO prospectus is proved to be fraudulent.

Sources have told Reuters that MSPEA actively promoted the Tianhe investment when it was raising its fourth and biggest Asia fund of $1.7 billion.

Homer Sun, MSPEA's chief investment officer and head of its China investments team, sits on the Tianhe board as a non-executive director, along with specialists whose background includes stints at Dupont, Conoco and Standard Oil.

Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity unit has even invested in stocks targeted by shortsellers in the past.

In 2012, at the height of a shortselling frenzy targeting U.S.-listed China companies, MSPEA invested $50 million in fertilizer company Yongye International, which had been accused of fraud by shortsellers.

The Morgan Stanley investment saw Yongye's stock soar around 40 percent in one day. It subsequently fell back, but the accusations faded, and MSPEA later tried to buy out the company.

Anonymous Analytics has published reports critical of other Chinese companies in the past, including Huabao International , Qihu 360 and Chaoda Modern Agriculture Holdings, though investors shrugged off allegations made against Qihu and Huabao.

Sources could not be named as they were not authorised to speak to media. (Additional reporting by Lawrence White and Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong, Engem Tham and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai, and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)