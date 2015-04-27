By Suzanne Barlyn
| April 27
April 27 The widow of the Home Shopping
Network's co-founder is seeking more than $170 million from
Morgan Stanley in a case alleging, among other things, that the
firm made excessive securities trades to boost commissions,
according to a disclosure.
An arbitration hearing in the case between Morgan Stanley
and Lynnda Speer, personal representative for the estate of her
late husband, Roy Speer, began in January, according to the
firm's annual report, filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in March.
"We believe the claims are without merit and we are
contesting them vigorously through the legal process," a Morgan
Stanley spokeswoman said in a statement on Monday. The hearing
is set to wrap up in July, the firm said in its filing.
Roy Speer, who died in 2012, co-founded what is now known as
HSN in 1982. The television-based retailer eventually became
part of a publicly traded empire, now known as HSN Inc,
which sells products online and via other platforms, as well as
on television.
Lynnda Speer's claim is being heard at the arbitration unit
of Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority. Speer also named the manager of
the firm's Palm Harbor, Florida, branch, Terry McCoy, and an
adviser, Ami Forte.
McCoy declined to comment. Forte did not immediately return
a call requesting comment.
The claim also alleges that Morgan Stanley did not properly
supervise its brokers and failed to act in Roy Speer's best
interests.
Efforts to locate Speer and her lawyer on Monday were
unsuccessful.
The story was reported by the Tampa Bay Times on Friday.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler)