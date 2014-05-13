May 13 Morgan Stanley has hired a senior
Barclays Plc executive, the New York Times reported,
citing an internal memo from the U.S. bank.
Morgan Stanley has hired Brad Whitman as a vice chairman in
its financial institutions group, the report said on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/gun39v)
Whitman, who served as the head of mergers for financial
institutions at Barclays, joins the recent drain of bankers from
the British company as it moves to scale down its investment
banking operation.
He was involved in Capital One's $9 billion takeover
of ING Direct USA and Barclays' $15.2 billion sale of its
Barclays Global Investors unit to BlackRock Inc.
