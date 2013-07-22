A worker at a factory holds up a handful of tablets in Cikarang, on the outskirt of Jakarta May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Reuters Market Eye - Morgan Stanley upgrades Biocon Ltd(BION.NS) to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and raises its target price to 392 rupees from 283 rupees, citing improving base business, progress in the bio-similar platform and inexpensive valuations.

"Biocon has made good progress in Phase III clinical trials for human insulin for EU markets. The company targets a dossier filing in the next few months," Morgan Stanley said in a report.

Also on watch, company to report its June-quarter results on Thursday.

Shares in Biocon are up 2.7 percent to 314 rupees at 11 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)