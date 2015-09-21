(Adds statement from FBI official, investigation continuing)
By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 21 A former Morgan Stanley
financial adviser who was fired in connection with a major
breach of client information pleaded guilty on Monday to taking
confidential data for hundreds of thousands of customer accounts
from a bank computer without permission.
Galen Marsh, who worked in Morgan Stanley's private wealth
management division, entered the plea in federal court in
Manhattan, according to court records.
The hearing came nine months after the bank announced it had
fired him in connection with a data breach that resulted in
account information for hundreds of clients getting published
online.
Marsh copied names, addresses, account numbers, investment
information and other data for approximately 730,000 accounts,
prosecutors said in court papers. While improperly accessing the
client information, Marsh was in talks about landing a new job
with two Morgan Stanley competitors, the documents said.
In January, Morgan Stanley said up to 10 percent of its
approximately 3.5 million wealth management clients were
affected.
The bank said in January that information from around 900
client accounts linked to the breach was briefly posted online.
But Marsh's attorney, Robert Gottlieb, said on Monday his
client never posted, sold or disclosed any of the data he took.
"The truth is that the Internet disclosures were the result
of outside hackers, and he had absolutely nothing to do with
it," Gottlieb said, adding that he is hopeful Marsh will not be
sentenced to any prison time.
Federal authorities are continuing to investigate other
aspects of the breach, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
According to charging documents, Marsh, who began working at
Morgan Stanley as a sales assistant in 2008, uploaded the
account information to his home computer in New Jersey between
2011 and 2014.
No clients lost money as a result of the breach, Morgan
Stanley said on Monday.
"This action, which follows Morgan Stanley's initial
investigation and reporting of his misconduct, makes clear that
misuse of client account information will not be tolerated," the
bank said in a statement.
Marsh's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7. As part of the
plea deal, he has agreed not to appeal any prison sentence of 37
months or shorter.
"Today's guilty plea should send a message to those who
inappropriately obtain and mishandle sensitive information that
such actions may not just be improper, they can also be
criminal," Federal Bureau of Investigation Assistant
Director-in-Charge Diego Rodriguez said in a statement.
The case is U.S. v. Marsh, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 15-641.
