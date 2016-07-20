July 20 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive
James Gorman said on Wednesday he has "no clue" how the bank
should allocate employees in Europe following Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
Speaking on CNBC following Morgan Stanley's second-quarter
earnings, Gorman said there remains a great deal of uncertainty
on the impact of Brexit, and the bank is "not having a knee-jerk
reaction."
Gorman said he told employees in London earlier this week
"everybody cool your jets, just settle down ... nothing
precipitous is about to happen."
Gorman said he expects the aftermath of Brexit to unfold
over five to ten years.
Morgan Stanley and other banks may need to have a European
headquarters in a major city outside London, Gorman said, but
the UK will still remain "a critical part of our global
footprint."
Having a headquarters in the European Union is important to
banks and financial companies as it allows firms in one EU
country to provide services to clients elsewhere in the trading
bloc, under a system known as "passporting."
It is unclear if Britain will keep its passporting rights if
it leaves the European Union.
Morgan Stanley reported lower second-quarter profit on
Wednesday but beat analysts' expectations through strong bond
trading revenue and by cutting expenses.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in new York; Editing by Bill Rigby)