(Corrects paragraph 7 to refer to "net income" instead of "net
revenues)
By Olivia Oran
Jan 22 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive
James Gorman's overall pay fell 7 percent in 2015 as the Wall
Street bank saw its shares drop and profitability fail to meet
targets.
Gorman will receive $21 million in total compensation, down
from $22.5 million in the prior year, according to a bank
spokesman.
Gorman received a $4.6 million stock bonus for his
performance in 2015 as part of that pay, up 5 percent from the
year before, according to a regulatory filing.
The 183,678 shares is in addition to the CEO's $1.5 million
salary, cash, deferred cash and long-term incentives.
The regulatory filing does not provide greater detail on
Gorman's total compensation for 2015.
Gorman, who became Morgan Stanley's chief executive in 2010,
has been focused on growing the firm's wealth management unit
which is considered a more stable source of revenue than
trading.
Firmwide net income in 2015 grew 77 percent to $6.1 billion
from $3.5 billion the year before, although 2014 figures were
hurt by charges linked to a legal settlement and expenses tied
to deferred compensation.
Morgan Stanley has work to do in order to accomplish its
profitability targets, as its return on equity of 8.5 percent
for 2015 missed Gorman's target of 10 percent.
Its fixed-income division is also undergoing a
restructuring, as the bank said it would slash 25 percent of the
jobs in the unit to adapt to a protracted slump in bond trading.
.
The bank this week also announced a plan to cut $1 billion
in expenses by 2017, leaning on technology and increased
outsourcing.
Morgan Stanley shares declined 18 percent last year, making
it the worst performer of the big Wall Street banks.
Gorman's pay puts him below Goldman Sachs Group Inc
CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who is set to take home $23 million in
compensation for 2015, and JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie
Dimon, who will be paid $27 million.
Morgan Stanley also disclosed stock awards for several top
executives. Colm Kelleher, who was recently made president of
the firm, received $3.1 million worth of shares and Chief
Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan received a $1.4 million award.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; editing by Meredith Mazzilli, G
Crosse)