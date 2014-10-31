NEW YORK Oct 31 During Morgan Stanley's
public earnings call earlier this month, Chief Executive James
Gorman made a remark that hit his commodities staff like a
bombshell: the bank plans to further "optimize" its business of
owning and trading stuff like oil, natural gas, electricity and
metals.
So this past Monday, when co-head of the commodities
business Simon Greenshields held a meeting for senior staff, he
was met with a barrage of questions from colleagues who hadn't
been told about the plans either before or after the call,
people familiar with the situation said. They wanted to know
what Gorman meant by "optimize."
Greenshields dodged questions about management's plans and
told participants to take the comments at "face value," instead
highlighting areas where the business is growing. After several
minutes of discussion, Greenshields ended the meeting, the
sources said.
Whatever Gorman meant by "optimize," the commodities staff
interpreted it as "not good for my career at Morgan
Stanley." According to KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl, who rates
Morgan Stanley a "market perform," optimize means "cutting
people or exiting products altogether that are unprofitable."
Greenshields did not respond to requests for comment.
"As we have previously stated, Morgan Stanley is committed
to a commodities business that services the supply and risk
management needs of our clients across the oil, power and gas,
and metal sectors, in line with the evolving market and
regulatory environment," spokesman Mark Lake said.
Gorman's remarks and the reaction from employees come amid a
rocky period for the commodities business on Wall Street. Banks
that own, transport and store hard commodities have come under
intense regulatory scrutiny and political pressure to exit those
businesses.
But unlike arch rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which
regards commodities as a core trading activity, Morgan Stanley
is busy trying to jettison big chunks of the business.
Morgan Stanley has already sold Transmontaigne, an oil
terminals and pipeline operator. It has also been trying for
almost a year to sell another physical oil business to Russian
oil giant Rosneft, but that deal is now threatened by
U.S. sanctions. The bank plans to pursue alternatives if the
deal doesn't close by year-end.
In the meantime, though, the pullback has left dozens of
commodities employees in limbo - and on edge.
As Morgan Stanley was setting up plans to sell the physical
oil business to Rosneft, it offered those employees retention
bonuses that can be redeemed if they stay at the company through
March 2015. That bonus has kept some people there through the
turmoil, but some 100 front-office workers are unsure of where
they will be working in a few months, now that the Rosneft deal
is on ice. Some are looking for opportunities to leave Morgan
Stanley sooner, even if that means they forego the bonus.
The jostling among disgruntled bankers and traders is making
Morgan Stanley's retreat from some parts of commodities trading
look increasingly haphazard to people both inside and outside
the bank.
One senior executive at a rival bank said it is impossible
to successfully run a business full of high-powered, well-paid
people who are uncertain about their future there. From the
outside, this person said, Morgan Stanley's strategy is
befuddling.
From Morgan Stanley's point of view, though, there is little
option but to slim down the business further, since it is not
earning an adequate return on capital for shareholders, said
Kleinhanzl at KBW.
"It is a necessary business decision, given the
return-on-equity in the business," he said. "It creates some
near-term uncertainty, but longer-term I don't view it as a core
business of the company."
PULLBACK FROM COMMODITIES
Morgan Stanley's recent difficulties in commodities trading
come in stark contrast to its history as one of two premier Wall
Street banks involved with the business, along with Goldman
Sachs.
Although the banks do not disclose income from commodities
trading specifically, analysts estimate that the business
delivered billions of dollars in revenue to Morgan Stanley in
better years, particularly in 2007. But more recently, it has
struggled under the weight of new regulations and shifting
business strategy. In 2012, Morgan Stanley's commodities
business reported the worst results since 1995. It has been
uneven since then, according to executive comments on quarterly
earnings calls.
Goldman has faced some of the same challenges, ranging from
weak client activity and a regulation preventing banks from
gambling in markets with their own money, to politicians urging
the bank to sell its metal warehousing business, which it agreed
to do this year.
Yet Goldman executives have said many times that they are
committed to the business, and won't exit it unless a new
regulation or law requires them to. Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein has called commodity trading "a core, strategic
business" for Goldman, and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn and
Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz have made similar
comments.
Goldman may eventually have to change its stance: the Fed is
examining whether it is appropriate for banks to be involved
with physical commodities, and an influential Senate panel plans
to hold a public hearing on the issue, which it has been
investigating for over a year. But the public display of bravado
has given Goldman's commodities employees more confidence in
their role at the bank, at least for the near term.
Meanwhile, Gorman has been trying to shift Morgan Stanley
away from businesses that deliver volatile profits and draw
regulatory scrutiny, to more stable ones that avoid the
limelight.
A big part of his plan to boost return-on-equity to at least
10 percent from a current level in the single-digits comes from
getting rid of commodities assets that tie up too much capital,
and reinvesting that money into more profitable pursuits, like
commodities lending and derivatives.
CONFUSION REIGNS
Some insiders say there is widespread confusion and
disenchantment about the strategy.
At the same time Morgan Stanley has been pursuing the sale
to Rosneft, for example, it was also laying the groundwork for a
new physical trading operation that would send compressed
natural gas to underserved areas in the Caribbean.
Some people inside Morgan Stanley wondered why the project,
called Wentworth Holdings LLC, was launched at all, given the
Federal Reserve's concerns about banks owning those types of
assets.
After a Reuters report on Aug. 29 revealed those plans, the
Fed contacted Morgan Stanley with questions about the business,
prompting Gorman to order its sale.
Greenshields began talking to potential buyers, as did two
employees who were overseeing the Wentworth project day-to-day.
Private equity firm Blackstone Group may be interested in
buying or investing in the business, the sources said. A
Blackstone spokesman declined to comment.
Some sources said Greenshields and the two employees - Ryan
Comerford and Alberto Chiesara - want to use the sale as an exit
plan.
While Comerford and Chiesara have the connections needed to
build and run the business, Greenshields wants to ensure that he
is also included in any exit plan, those people said.
Comerford did not respond to requests for comment, and
Chiesara declined to comment.
