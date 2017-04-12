April 12 Morgan Stanley's chief compliance officer Billy Fenrich is leaving the firm just over a year after being named to the position.

Fenrich will be replaced by Raul Yanes, according to an internal Morgan Stanley memo reviewed by Reuters, which was confirmed by a firm spokesman.

Yanes was most recently a litigation partner at the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell and has also served in a number of senior positions under president George W. Bush, including staff secretary and assistant to the president and senior counselor to the attorney general. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)