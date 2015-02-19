Feb 18 U.S. authorities are investigating
whether a hacker is behind the online publication of a cache of
Morgan Stanley's client data and not the financial
adviser who was fired in connection with the breach, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Morgan Stanley last month fired financial adviser Galen
Marsh for allegedly stealing account information from about
350,000 of its wealth management clients and posting some of it
online.
Federal law-enforcement officials are focusing their probe
on the possibility that Marsh's computer was hacked, the Journal
said. (on.wsj.com/1zoSBth)
It is unclear who might have been responsible for the hack
and officials haven't arrested anyone in connection with their
ongoing investigation, the newspaper said.
Morgan Stanley said that the leaked information included
clients' names and account numbers, but not passwords or Social
Security numbers.
The company said at that time it was investigating the
breach and has referred the matter to regulators and law
enforcement authorities who are conducting separate
investigations. The FBI and FINRA were among the enforcement
agencies looking into the matter.
Representatives of Morgan Stanley, FINRA and the FBI were
not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
The leadership team of Morgan Stanley's wealth management
business has been visiting brokerage offices around the country
to reassure advisers and clients in the wake of the data theft.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)