(Adds FINRA comment)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Jan 5 Morgan Stanley said on Monday it
had fired a financial adviser who allegedly stole account
information from about 350,000 of its wealth management clients
and posted some of it online.
There is no evidence that clients lost money as a result of
the latest breach of customer information at a financial firm,
Morgan Stanley said in a statement.
A person familiar with the matter identified the former
employee as Galen Marsh, a 30-year-old financial adviser from
one of Morgan Stanley's New York branches.
Marsh appeared to be looking to sell the data, which
pertained to about 10 percent of Morgan Stanley's 3.5 million
clients, the person said. He published information on about 900
accounts as an apparent advertisement, the person said.
Robert Gottlieb, who is representing Marsh with the law firm
Gottlieb & Gordon, denied that his client posted the information
online or tried to sell it. He also said Marsh is "devastated by
what has occurred and is extremely sorry for his conduct."
"This is an employment matter between Mr. Marsh and Morgan
Stanley," Gottlieb said. "He has acknowledged that he should not
have obtained the account information and he has been
cooperating fully with Morgan Stanley to protect the firm and
its customers."
The bank discovered the post as part of a routine Internet
sweep on Dec. 27 and quickly got the information taken down,
said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about
the matter.
Marsh did not immediately return phone calls or messages
seeking comment. He joined Morgan Stanley in April 2008 as a
sales assistant, entered its trainee program in 2010 and became
a financial adviser in March 2014.
The leaked information included clients' names and account
numbers, but not passwords or Social Security numbers. The
account numbers have since been changed, and Morgan Stanley has
been notifying affected clients.
Morgan Stanley's investigation into the matter is ongoing.
It has referred the matter to regulators and law enforcement
authorities who are conducting separate investigations.
Another person with knowledge of the matter said the FBI was
looking into the alleged theft.
A spokeswoman for FINRA confirmed in an email that they were
looking into the matter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and U.S. Department of
Justice declined to comment.
Shortly after Morgan Stanley announced the breach in a press
release, Gregory Fleming, president of the wealth management
business, issued a memo that said the bank is offering affected
clients additional monitoring and fraud protection services at
no charge.
It was not immediately clear how Marsh was able to allegedly
breach compliance protocol to steal client information and post
it on the Web.
The person familiar with the matter said Marsh used an
external application to post the data online. Morgan Stanley has
since restricted employee access to that application.
Morgan Stanley shares fell 3.1 percent to close at $37.50 on
Monday.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila, Tom Brown and Alan Crosby)