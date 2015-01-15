NEW YORK Jan 15 The leadership team of Morgan
Stanley's wealth management business has been visiting
brokerage offices around the country since last week to reassure
advisers and clients in the wake of an alleged data theft by a
former employee, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Executives including Gregory Fleming, president of the
division; Chris Randazzo, chief information officer; and Shelley
O'Connor, who oversees the brokerage force, have been fielding
calls from concerned advisers since Morgan Stanley announced the
data theft on Jan. 5.
They began visiting offices with big books of business last
week to discuss what happened and the steps that have been taken
to better protect client data, said the people, who requested
anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal
matters.
Morgan Stanley spokesman Jim Wiggins declined to comment.
The tour is part of a broader "communications program"
Fleming and his deputies have embarked on to protect the bank's
reputation in the aftermath of the breach, the people said.
As part of that program, Morgan Stanley officials have been
downplaying the bank's responsibility for what happened. For
instance, executives have been discouraging brokers from using
the term "hack," which gives the impression that an outsider
gained access to the bank's systems.
In this instance, a former financial adviser named Galen
Marsh allegedly stole personal information of 350,000 clients,
Morgan Stanley sources have said.
Some client information was later posted to the website
Pastebin in an apparent advertisement to sell it. Marsh's lawyer
has said his client inappropriately took the data but that he
did not post it to a website or try to sell it.
After the incident, advisers got calls from worried clients,
and wanted more information about how extensive the data leaks
were. Senior management immediately went into damage control,
emphasizing that few of the clients were exposed online, that no
client lost money, and that no sensitive information, like
Social Security numbers, had been released.
For some brokers, their efforts have been successful.
One adviser who has spoken to Randazzo was impressed by the
way he isolated the problem, alerted authorities within hours,
and tracked down the employee who took the data soon after. The
adviser said that while there were widespread initial concerns
across the brokerage force, Morgan Stanley effectively "got in
front of the problem" by being open about what happened to its
staff and the press.
Morgan Stanley hired Randazzo in 2013 amid another major
technology debacle related to a new internal software system
whose installation ran amok. The adviser said Randazzo's
reputation for listening to adviser complaints and effectively
resolving technology issues has helped reassure brokers that the
issue has been contained.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Dan Wilchins and
Leslie Adler)