India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
MUMBAI Morgan Stanley downgrades IDFC (IDFC.NS) to "equal-weight" from "underweight" and cut its price target to 100 rupees from 150 rupees.
The downgrade comes as Morgan Stanley cuts its loan growth outlook for IDFC and cites an increase of 125 basis points in three-month commercial papers, which would make funding more expensive.
The investment bank adds asset quality risk is also increasing for IDFC as the economy slows and rates rise.
IDFC shares are down 8 percent to 118.30 rupees, in a session marked by declines across financial stocks after fresh RBI measures to curb liquidity.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.