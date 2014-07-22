NEW YORK, July 22 Susan Smith Ellis has left Morgan Stanley nine months after becoming the chief marketing officer of the Wall Street bank, a spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

Ellis was responsible for firm-wide marketing, including global events and client functions. She joined Morgan Stanley as part of its transition from an investment bank for mainly institutional clients to one involving thousands of retail investors following its Smith Barney acquisition.

Ellis could not be reached for comment. The reason for her departure was not immediately clear.

Before joining Morgan Stanley in October, Ellis was CEO of (RED), a project co-founded by U2 lead singer Bono to help fight AIDS in Africa. In that role, she developed partnerships with major consumer brands such as Coca-Cola, Apple Inc and Starbucks Corp. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra. Editing by Andre Grenon)