NEW YORK Dec 9 Morgan Stanley this week cut
staff covering short-term credit and regional broker-dealers,
after a quarter in which the bank posted a 42 percent drop in
bond trading, several sources told Reuters.
The sources blamed the shakeup at the No. 6 U.S. bank by
assets on tougher capital rules, mounting competition from
faster and cheaper trading on electronic systems and
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest
rates next week for the first time in nearly a decade.
The decision to downsize followed one of Morgan Stanley's
slowest quarters for bond trading since the global credit
crunch.
The bank has been focused on improving profitability within
fixed income and has been scaling back businesses that miss
those metrics, the sources said.
Morgan Stanley's short-term credit desk, including its
commercial paper business, has seen extensive cutbacks, they
said.
Morgan Stanley has also significantly reduced the number of
bond sales people who cover smaller, regional broker-dealers,
they added, although the bank will continue to cover these types
of clients.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined to comment on the
layoffs.
Traders and fund managers interviewed by Reuters said Morgan
Stanley's move is hardly a surprise as tougher capital rules,
domestic and abroad, have made it less profitable to trade
Treasuries, agency debt, corporate bonds and mortgage-backed
securities.
These rules, intended to curb excessive risk-taking, have
also raised the cost for Morgan Stanley and other top Wall
Street firms to borrow in the short-term, wholesale funding
markets including the repurchase agreement (repo) market.
With the Fed widely expected to hike rates next week, the
daily cost for trading will likely go up further.
In addition, the proliferation of electronic systems and
high-frequency trading firms has eroded Morgan Stanley and other
Wall Street dealers' dominance in market-making the bond market.
This year, electronic trading platforms are on track to
capture 20 percent of U.S. investment-grade bond trading volume,
a 25 percent rise from year earlier, according to research firm
Greenwich Associates.
As competition from anonymous systems has grown, the need to
pitch blocks of bonds on the phone or emails to clients has
decreased.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing
by David Gregorio)