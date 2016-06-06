By Trevor Hunnicutt and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, June 6 Morgan Stanley has asked
securities regulators for the right to launch its first
U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds, marking the latest example of
a massive Wall Street investment manager courting investors'
growing use of those funds.
The company's asset management unit asked the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to launch
"passive" ETFs that would mimic market indexes as well as
"actively managed" ETFs, which allow portfolio managers to pick
a set of stocks and bonds they expect to beat the market.
The move comes as businesses like investment management and
wealth that offer more stable forms of revenue are growing in
importance to Morgan Stanley and other Wall Street banks amid
regulatory pressure that have crimped growth in traditional
profit areas like trading.
The Morgan Stanley request came in two applications filed
late on Friday.
A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment further
on the filings.
In October, Morgan Stanley named former capital markets
executive Dan Simkowitz as head of the unit, which includes
traditional asset management, alternative investments and the
merchant bank. Investment management represents less than 10
percent of the firm's overall revenue, and Morgan Stanley is
actively seeking to grow this unit by introducing new products.
In the first quarter, revenue from traditional asset
management fell 8 percent to $403 million from the year-ago
period.
Morgan Stanley's traditional asset-management business
oversaw $371 billion as of March 31.
Firms from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to JPMorgan Chase
& Co, Legg Mason Inc and Franklin Templeton
Investments have been launching new funds and buying ETF
firms over the last several months. Their hope is to capture a
slice of the ETF business, now responsible for $3 trillion
globally.
Goldman last September launched its own first-ever U.S. ETF
.
In the mid-1990s, Morgan Stanley backed some of the earliest
ETFs through its indexing affiliate MSCI, which is now
an independent company. Those ETFs are now managed by BlackRock
Inc.
