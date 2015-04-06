By Lauren Tara LaCapra
| NEW YORK, April 6
NEW YORK, April 6 Factom, a bitcoin technology
company, has hired Morgan Stanley investment manager
Jacob Dienelt as its head treasurer, the company said on Monday.
Dienelt co-founded the paper bitcoin wallet company
Lazzerbee while working at Morgan Stanley, where he had been for
almost a decade. He most recently managed a team of futures
specialists in the bank's private wealth business.
"After two years traveling to bitcoin conferences, mining,
and running a paper wallet company, I'm glad to have found a
home in the space," Dienelt said. Mining refers to using
sophisticated software to solve math problems in exchange for
bitcoins, a type of virtual currency that requires no
intermediary for online transactions.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed Dienelt had been an
employee.
Dienelt is the latest example of so-called Bitcoin 2.0 firms
poaching talent from Wall Street. The companies are called
Bitcoin 2.0 because they are seeking new ways to use a bitcoin
technology called blockchain beyond its original purpose.
The Bank of England called the technology "a significant
innovation" in a report last fall, and entrepreneurs on Wall
Street and in Silicon Valley have begun trying to repurpose it.
A trade group called The Wall Street Bitcoin Alliance has been
set up specifically for this reason.
Some examples of prominent Wall Street names heading to the
bitcoin industry include Blythe Masters, former head of
commodities trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co, who recently
became chief executive of bitcoin trading firm Digital Assets
Holdings LLC. Former New York Stock Exchange Chief Executive
Duncan Niederauer is an advisory director at bitcoin derivatives
exchange Tera Group.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Richard Chang)