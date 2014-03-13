BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
HONG KONG, March 13 Morgan Stanley has named Ben Falloon as head of Asia Pacific fixed income markets, replacing Steve Glynn, who is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Falloon, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2008, has more than 15 years experience in Asian fixed income markets and will be based in Hong Kong, the memo added.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the content of the memo.
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.