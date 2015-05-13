May 13 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog said it had fined Morgan Stanley $2 million for violations of short-interest reporting and short-sale rules for more than six years.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said the bank failed to implement a system that would prevent these violations.

The regulator said Morgan Stanley neither admitted nor denied the charges. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)