By Olivia Oran
| April 27
April 27 Morgan Stanley's chief
administrative officer for its wealth management division, Lisa
Golia, has retired.
Golia is leaving the firm after 17 years to spend more time
with her family, Morgan Stanley said Wednesday in an internal
memo which was reviewed by Reuters.
Golia's responsibilities will be divided between Chief
Operating Officer for the Field Barry Goldstein and Chief
Operating Officer for Wealth Management Jed Finn.
Golia was promoted in February to chief administrative
officer and also had responsibilities in the field organization.
Her retirement comes on the heels of other management
changes within Morgan Stanley's wealth management division.
Andy Saperstein and Shelley O'Connor were named co-heads of
the wealth division after Greg Fleming departed the bank in
January.
Raj Dhanda, the former head of investment products and
services for wealth management, and Sara Furber, who ran
institutional businesses within the retail brokerage, also
exited the firm earlier this year.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)