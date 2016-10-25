Oct 25 Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman
questioned the need for companies to report earnings every
quarter, calling the practice "asinine."
"This is one thing the Brits definitely have figured out
with six month reporting," Gorman said on Tuesday at a
conference hosted by Bloomberg L.P. in New York. "Why wouldn't
that power and information in an organization go into what's
best for clients rather than having to report again in another
nine weeks?"
Gorman joins Wall Street leaders like BlackRock Inc
CEO Larry Fink and JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon
who have called on companies and investors to look past
quarterly earnings and to encourage more long-term thinking.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by David Gregorio)