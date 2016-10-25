(Adds background on shareholder activism, Morgan Stanley
earnings)
By Olivia Oran
Oct 25 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive
Officer James Gorman questioned the need for U.S. companies to
report earnings every quarter, calling the practice "asinine."
"Why wouldn't that power and information in an organization
go into what's best for clients rather than having to report
again in another nine weeks?" Gorman said on Tuesday at a
conference hosted by Bloomberg L.P. in New York.
"This is one thing the Brits definitely have figured out
with six-month reporting," he added, referring to a recent move
to eliminate quarterly reporting requirements in the United
Kingdom.
Gorman joins Wall Street leaders like BlackRock Inc
CEO Larry Fink and JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon
who have called on companies and investors to look past
quarterly earnings and to encourage more long-term thinking.
A rise in shareholder activism over the past several years
has created short-term pressure from investors seeking larger
share repurchases, divestitures or other corporate action.
Morgan Stanley last week reported a better-than-expected
profit in the third quarter, boosted by a surge in bond trading
that helped all Wall Street banks.
