April 9 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest
U.S. brokerage by client assets, has bolstered its adviser base
with new hires from UBS and Deutsche Bak
who managed more than $1.3 billion in client
assets at their previous firms.
The advisers, who joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in late
March and early April, are based in Indiana, New York and
Pennsylvania, the company said on Monday.
In Indiana, advisers Jonathan Klausner and John Duffy joined
the firm's Indianapolis office from UBS' Americas wealth
management division, where they managed $650 million in client
assets and generated $4 million in revenue last year.
The two advisers, both named to Barron's 2012 list of top
1,000 advisers, had been with UBS for more than a decade. They
now report to Indiana complex manager Kathy Birk and branch
manager Kenneth Langston. They specialize in working with
families and individuals with an average net worth of $5
million.
In New York, advisers James Flood and Michael Romer joined
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Melville office, also from UBS,
where they managed $213 million in client assets and generated
roughly $1.7 million in revenue last year. They now report to
Suffolk County complex manager Dino Carfora.
Also on the move, advisers Marc Richman and Brian Bernhardt
joined Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth Management group from
Deutsche Bank, where they managed $500 million in client assets
and generated nearly $3 million in revenue last year.
Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, a division of
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, caters to individuals, families and
foundations with $20 million or more of investable assets.
Richman and Bernhardt, based in Philadelphia, now report to
complex manager Richard Frick.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which formed from the merger of
Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit and Citigroup's
Smith Barney in 2009, had more than 17,500 advisers
managing about $1.65 trillion in client assets at the end of
2011.