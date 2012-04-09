April 9 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, has bolstered its adviser base with new hires from UBS and Deutsche Bak who managed more than $1.3 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

The advisers, who joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in late March and early April, are based in Indiana, New York and Pennsylvania, the company said on Monday.

In Indiana, advisers Jonathan Klausner and John Duffy joined the firm's Indianapolis office from UBS' Americas wealth management division, where they managed $650 million in client assets and generated $4 million in revenue last year.

The two advisers, both named to Barron's 2012 list of top 1,000 advisers, had been with UBS for more than a decade. They now report to Indiana complex manager Kathy Birk and branch manager Kenneth Langston. They specialize in working with families and individuals with an average net worth of $5 million.

In New York, advisers James Flood and Michael Romer joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Melville office, also from UBS, where they managed $213 million in client assets and generated roughly $1.7 million in revenue last year. They now report to Suffolk County complex manager Dino Carfora.

Also on the move, advisers Marc Richman and Brian Bernhardt joined Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth Management group from Deutsche Bank, where they managed $500 million in client assets and generated nearly $3 million in revenue last year.

Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, a division of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, caters to individuals, families and foundations with $20 million or more of investable assets.

Richman and Bernhardt, based in Philadelphia, now report to complex manager Richard Frick.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which formed from the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009, had more than 17,500 advisers managing about $1.65 trillion in client assets at the end of 2011.